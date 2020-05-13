Margot Robbie : portrait of an actress in the amazing success

This is the new sensation in Hollywood. Margot Robbie, actress and gifted producer, committed and spokesmodel for Chanel, embodies Elizabeth Ire in ” Mary Stuart, queen of Scotland “. Portrait in majesty.

At 28 years old, Margot Robbie can boast of experiencing a meteoric rise. She climbed the steps of glory – which we may soon come tumbling down – with a wondrous talent and the determination to the Australian attack in Hollywood, the hill of the vanities. In this actress with the physique that recalls the golden age of american cinema, neither cheating nor being insipid. Just a smile from which the franchise takes place charisma. Margot is cash, friendly, funny, turned to the others. Our new best friend ? Let’s get back to reality, to know his resume is mind-blowing.

Before you get, in 2018, an Oscar nomination for best actress in”Me, Tonya“, Craig Gillespie, it was revealed by Martin Scorsese in” The Wolf of Wall Street“in 2013. With Leonardo DiCaprio, and Brad Pitt, it comes to turn in”Once Upon a Time in Hollywood“the next feature film of Quentin Tarantino (in the hall on the 14 August). Finally, last February, the new face of Chanel was to the poster of “Mary Stuart, queen of Scotland’, Josie Rourke. A film about the rivalry between Mary the catholic to Elizabeth Ire, head of the anglican Church. A suit in which have already slipped Bette Davis, Judi Dench and, of course, Cate Blanchett. As you know, the great cinema, just find a new queen : Margot Robbie. God Save the Queen !

A childhood southern

Born in the small town of Dalbyin Queensland, Australia, Margot Robbie is a child of divorced who divides her time between the farm of his maternal grandparents and Southport, a charming town of the Gold Coast, surf spot, known for its seventy kilometers of beaches. The actress remembers arguments with his brothers, Lachlan and Cameron, and his older sister Anya. She asked again : “How our mother has she held ? We were four children unbearable ! It us up and working as a physiotherapist. His energy is intact, she’s bluffing. My mother is my engine and my model is inaccessible. “With its first stamps, Margot Robbie has quickly started to repay the loan that had contracted her mother to purchase a home.

The revelation

In Robbie, you look at a lot of videos. “At the time, I had a passion for Goldie Hawn, I looked at his films in a loop. I liked also “The Fifth Element”, Luc Besson. I did not know that was Martin Scorsese, Wes Anderson, Jacques Audiard… I found “Citizen Kane”, Orson Welles, much later. “

Around her, nobody was working in the middle of the film, there was nothing to suggest that she would become an actress. One day, she sees on the television a young girl resembling her who recites a dialogue in a way that she considers to be very flat. Margot Robbie says : “I could do the same, and even better. “This is the place. She has 17 years old, she has just finished high school and she decides to try her luck in Melbourne.

The beginnings

It needed a goodly dose of daring to go alone in a city where she knew no one. “I was very afraid, it was a leap into the unknown. In the case of a shot of blues, it’s impossible to go home for the weekend. It was too far. In Melbourne, I had the impression of being abroad. “She survives through odd jobs, works for the fast food chain Subway, and tenacity, won at a casting for a role in an australian series which became a cult :” The Neighbors “. For two and a half years, Margot learns the business and understands that she not only loves the camera, but also the team work. She knows that “Neighbors” is only one step. It needs to go further. It is exercised to take the american accent with a coach and flew back to Los Angeles…

The american dream

Arrival to Hollywood, she observes : “In America, I was no longer the little girl I was at 17 years old. I had less fear than in Melbourne. “Did she have a plan B in case of failure ? “Are you kidding me ? I asked the writers of “Neighbors” to kill my character in order to be sure that you do not have to return to Australia. The page was turned. “She won a role in the series” Pan Am “, which will stop at the end of the first season. By air hostess of the airline company, Margot steals the show with his partner Christina Ricci. Nice beginning… But it is his encounter with Martin Scorsese that will change everything. The developer seeks a young woman to play the wife of the ‘Wolf of Wall Street” played by Leonardo DiCaprio. Two plans are going to forge the legend of Margot Robbie. During the casting, as Leonardo DiCaprio did not expect it, the actress slap in the face to express the exasperation of his character. Scorsese jumped for joy. On the shooting, the couple engages in a game very daring, which is not without recalling THE scene from ” Basic Instinct “. The machine goes out of control, Hollywood has found its new Sharon Stone. But against all odds, Margot Robbie file in England…

Acrobat and head of a band London

You will never take refuge in his caravan between scenes. She hates solitude and prefers to interact with the entire team. When ” Suite française, Saul Dibb, is presented in avant-première in London, the merry band of shooting decides to no longer separate. They rented a large house in the suburb of Clapham, where they have to live next door to Vivienne Westwood, Jason Statham and the irresistible Joanna Lumley. A community experience that will result in a… marriage. In December 2016, Margot Robbie marries Tom Ackerley, an assistant director. In this dynamic, Margot Robbie creates the production company LuckyChap Entertainment. “When I read scenario, I was often the male characters more interesting than female roles. I wanted to change that. “It’s going to produce” Me, Tonya “. “The issues becoming very important, we have decided to relocate to Los Angeles. “The projects of his company are not lacking today :” Suicide Squad 2 “, ” Marion “, female version of Robin of the Wood, and, finally, ” Barbie “, in co-production with Warner and Mattel.

An actress who resolutely contemporary

A few weeks after the arrest of Harvey Weinstein, he was asked to vote in favour of the women in the film industry. To write his speech, Margot Robbie survey and interviews with actresses, but also of the operators, the make-up… ” The harassment affects everyone. I found it important to mention those who exercise trades that never appear in large letters on the posters. “The young woman has a political consciousness sharpened. She is an advocate for the exercise of voting rights : “In Australia, it is mandatory. If one does not in the voting booth, they must pay a fine… I find this law great. “It defends the ecology :” I grew up with water that was stored in tanks. I know the value of every drop. The notions of recycling waste, reducing wastage of energy are part of my DNA. In Australia, all of these reflexes are acquired. And since I live in Los Angeles, I would ride in an electric car. “

The mode, his new playground

His great passion is the cinema. But Robbie is also fascinated by the world of fashion. The new face of Chanel still has glitter in her eyes, thinking back to his visit to the archives of the great house, in Paris, in the company of the late Karl Lagerfeld. “Coco Chanel was able to translate the air of its time, the emancipation of women. Karl Lagerfeld was the perfect guarantor of this spirit. I was lucky enough to attend last December at the fashion show Chanel Métiers d’art Paris-New York Metroplitan Museum of Art, New York. What a slap ! I had the feeling of being Alice in wonderland. “For Margot Robbie, the red carpet is an integral part of the profession of actress. “It took me a long time but, today, I take a real pleasure. It’s fun to think of her outfit as we compose a character. And then, there’s always this contact with the stylists, the makeup artists, all these people of the shadow that we are, we, the actors, into the light. I never fail to thank them. “Margot Robbie, our queen of hearts.

