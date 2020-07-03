Margot Robbie replaces Johnny Depp. The fans are screaming,

The rumor that Disney wants to a woman as the heroine of Pirates of the Caribbean to replace Johnny Depp aka Jack Sparrow.

According to Deadlinethe study has opted for the integration Margot Robbiethe Harley Quinn of DC, to undertake a new adventure of Pirates of the Caribbean independent of the 5 movies with Johnny Depp.

While Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone also were in the rows after Tet Hollywood ReporterDisney has opted for the Sharon Tate Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

On the stage, Christina Hodson, who was responsible Bumblebee but also Birds Of Prey. Jerry Bruckheimer remains at the helm as producer and honcho.

These two projects Pirates of the Caribbean female will be the day in the room one after the other ? Or could it be that finally they are grouped in a single movie ? Follow.

The results of Pirates of the Caribbean 5 the revenge of Salazar I had not been to the height of the expectations in terms of box office revenue.

The announcement of the arrival of Margot Robbie in the universe of Pirates of the Caribbean has on twitter. Fans of Johnny Depp would say écoeurés to see the saga continue without Jack Sparrow.

Among the reactions, one could read : “Imagine Harry Potter without Daniel Radcliffe, and now imagine Pirates of the Caribbean without Johnny Depp. In summary…“, “Pirates of the Caribbean without Johnny Depp, is more Pirates of the Caribbean, you will have to change the name of the movie“, “They do not call it Pirates of the Caribbean if we do not have our trio of main and mythical“.

A pirates of the Caribbean without Johnny Depp? It is a shame! Worst ideas in Disney! #JohnnyDepp — Evan Dmrl (@evbnrdclddmrl) June 27, 2020

#Disney you want to transfer #JohnnyDepp after the Bad rumors of your last relationship, Depp is bleached, The public calls for his return in the next #PiratesdesCaraibes Disney to replace Johnny Depp. Tell us live what is a lease but the dark one is not aware of the existence that is going to go faster. — FabChvt (@serizawa_8251) June 27, 2020