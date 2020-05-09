Margot Robbie set up his band of thugs in the new trailer for “Birds of Prey”

CINEMA – “You know the story of the cop, the bird singer, the kooky and the princess of mafia ?” It is as well as Warner Bros presents us with the new trailer for “Birds of Prey”, the story of Harley Quinn, this anti-hero who tells us about herself and her adventures, as you can see in the video in the article header. The film was released on 5 February 2020.

Margot Robbie takes us back to the city of Gotham, place of worship or was Batman. After his break-up with the Joker, Harley Quinn must face Roman Sionis, known to be a super villain, and enemy of Batman. But the young woman with a personality disorder is not the only one. Join us in Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollet-Bell) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez).

Their goal is to primarily save a little girl embodied by Ella Jay Basco, who joined the band under the name of Batgirl.

