Margot Robbie star in the next Pirates of the Caribbean ?

Posted on June 27, 2020 at 17: 31 by Ben

The saga Pirates of the Caribbean well you can start an unprecedented change in the near future. After 5 films, the license would be willing to bet a hero to reinvent itself.

The post Johnny Depp is taking shape

Released in cinemas in the year 2003, Pirates of the Caribbean : The Curse of the Black Pearl saw Johnny Depp your to new heights at the box office, and, of step, to find grace in the eyes of the general public. But here we are, 5 movies later, the recipe is declining, inevitably, and Disney is in search of solutions to boost the goose that lays the golden eggs. According to the latest rumors in vogue, Margot Robbie would be to make the office of head of poster of a new movie Pirates of the Caribbeanset in the same world as the one explored by Johnny Depp/Jack Sparrow. Christina Hodson, in the writing of the scenario The birds of Prey and the fantabuleuse the history of Harley Quinn – now with Robbie – would have the burden of writing the script of this new project, which sounds like the know The Hollywood Reporter. It is not a matter of doing a reboot of the franchise, however, the film with the actress was to explore a new story, with characters never seen before. Fans evoke the possibility that Margot Robbie get into the skin of the character of Redd, a female pirate, well known to fans of the attraction Pirates of the Caribbean in the Disney parks.

A restart planned

According to THR, this would not be the only project Pirates of the Caribbean currently being planned by Disney. A reboot involving Ted Elliott, the writer of the first feature-length movie, but also Craig Mazin (the creator of the series Chernobyl) would be parallel to the study. Since 2003, the films derived from this license are generated not less than $ 4.5 billion in the world. What to justify new areas of development, therefore ?