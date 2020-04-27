Margot Robbie, the reference to the client in aesthetic medicine

Like fashion, beauty trends grow and evolve. The Private Clinic in London, has revealed that the new standard – and the most requested procedures in the non-surgical, it was the face of Margot Robbie .

After interviewing his client, the very chic clinic found that 18% of women aspire to a resemblance with the australian actress. Immediately after, 15% of respondents who say they want the face of Angelina Jolie.

Interviewed by the website Get the Glossa spokesperson of the clinic explained these figures. Whereas usually, women require a portion of the face in particular (lips, nose, cheekbones…), now they want the “perfect symmetry” with Margot Robbie. “The celebrities most in demand are those that tend to promote the natural beauty with glowing skin and a radiant face”confirmation of the clinical recalling that the star Kim Kardashian has garnered only 1% of the vote.

Margot Robbie is in full frenzy award ceremonies or she is often named for her role of Kayla Pospisil in Scandal. With the Oscar that are coming soon, it fignole to the last detail. After his mother, this year, it will be accompanied by his cousin to walk the red carpet. “My cousin Julia comes with me. I hope that I will continue to be appointed because the other members of my family begin to be jealous. I’m just trying to make everyone happy.”

Quid Tom Ackerley ? It is not yet known if the husband of Margot Robbie has decided to stay home this evening or if he will make the move in his capacity as producer-director.