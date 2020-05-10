Margot Robbie : this prestigious ceremony during which the actress, drunk, was believed to die

In full promotion of the film Scandal, Margot Robbie was the guest of the talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday 19 December. On the red carpet of the show, the actress told a ceremony extremely watered down which took like a nightmare.

A few years ago, Margot Robbie has emerged as a figure hollywood must –. Revealed in 2013 by The Wolf of Wall Street, the actress, 29-year-old then focused projects as varied as Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Suicide Squad or Me, Tonya, that led to him being named to the Oscar for Best actress in 2018. The star will soon open the year 2020 in fanfare with Birds of Prey, in which she slips the costume of the super-villain Harley Quinn. On January 22, the actress will share also the poster of the drama Scandal, for which it is named for the Golden Globes, Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron.

Before drilling in the United States, Margot Robbie began her career in Australia, his country of origin. Between 2008 and 2011, the actress has turned in over 320 episodes of a soap local title The neighbors. A soap opera that has been named twice to the Logie Awards, the equivalent of the Emmys. During one of the editions of the ceremony, the actress has drunk more than reason. ” I’m so drunk that I lost consciousness “, she confided to E! Newson the red carpet of the show Jimmy Kimmel Live !, on Thursday 19 December.

” Is this the purgatory ? “

Waking up in the toilets of the Crown Casino Melbourne, which hosted the ceremony, Margot Robbie has had a tremendous fright. ” I didn’t know that this place was closing – usually, there are thousands of people, she told. I went out and it has been an experience so strange, unreal, because there was no… For a second, in a drunken state, I said to myself “Am I dead ? Is this the purgatory ? Am I between heaven and hell ?“ This is so bizarre. “The nightmare of an actress ended when she met a maid by chance. The hangover, it, has probably put more time to go away.