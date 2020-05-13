Margot Robbie to the production of a series thrillers

(Relaxnews) – The australian actress will be producing a new anthology based on the novels of horror written by Elizabeth Massie and Steven Mark Rainey, according to Deadline. Entitled “Ameri-Scares”, the works tell stories of horror folk that have taken place across the United States.

This series is intended for an audience over the age of 8 to 13 years, tells horror stories legendary local or historical events, scary events that took place across different states in the United States. For the moment nine novels have already been published by Crossroad Press, focused on California, Illinois, Maryland, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia ( all written by Elizabeth Massie), as well as West Virginia, and Michigan, designed by Steven Mark Rainey, the other author of the anthology. Published since 2013, other novels are expected in 2019, specifies the Crossroad Press on his site.

For the moment, no broadcaster is attached to the project, which will be developed for both channels on conventional television for streaming services. The idea would be that each episode would take place in a different state and would focus on a different story.

The future series will be produced by LuckyChap Entertainment, behind the film’s Oscar-nominated “Me, Tonya,” in which Margot Robbie was cast in the lead role, in collaboration with the Assembled Media. “With +Ameri-Scares+, we have seen the perfect opportunity for us to dive into the world of horror, and tell of the kind of horror stories unique in that we used to tell around a camp fire or at slumber parties when we were children,” said LuckyChap in a press release.

For the moment, the project is in its early stages and no date has been mentioned regarding the shooting. In the meantime, Margot Robbie continues his acting career with the spin-off of “Suicide Squad” dedicated to his character, Harley Quinn, Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)”. The film, also produced by LuckyChap, is expected back in France on February 19, 2020.