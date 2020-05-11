Margot Robbie unleashed in a first trailer

Birds of Prey it will be released in French cinemas on the 19th of February next.

While The Joker with Joaquin Phoenix are about to go out to the cinema this Wednesday, October 10, studios Warner Bros have released the first images of Birds of Prey : And the Fantabuleuse History of Harley Quinnthe feature-length film centered on the anti-heroine is already present in Suicide Squad and always embodied on the screen by Margot Robbie. And suffice to say that the trailer is for the less rhythmic.

With a slew of new female characters such as Black Canary (Jurnee Smollet-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), the trailer puts the emphasis on these heroines out of the ordinary that confront Black Mask, played by Ewan McGregor.

Badass, quirky and resolutely feminine, it is hoped that the film will live up to the expectations of the fans. In the meantime, do you have any idea with this first trailer.