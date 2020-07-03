Margot Robbie was 30 years of age : 10 things you didn’t know about the aussie star

The Tequila !

To turn its famous nude scene full The Wolf of Wall Street – the first of his career – the actress has had to enquiller 3 shots of tequila at 9 in the morning.

Playboy

She refused to pose nude for Playboy when she had attracted the attention of Hugh Hefner, with his full frontal in The Wolf of Wall Street. For her, the nudity is in the film, and in no other place.

Not hot to play Harley Quinn

After reading the script of Suicide Squad, she doesn’t really wants to play Harley Quinn, the girlfriend, the sexy but psychopathic the Joker. “When I read the script, I said to myself that I had nothing in common with her. I hated it. It was very difficult for me to pass over the top of the same,” said Margot Robbie in Vogue.

She is suspected of lying about their age

Officially, Margot Robbie was 28 years of age, was born on 2 July 1990. However, in 2008, an article in the Sydney Morning Herald described it as “an actress of 23 years… The actress is invoked, an error of the journalist, and puts it in perspective : “anyway, people always give me ten years older than my real age.”

The Spring Breakeuse

For Halloween, she was disguised as a James Franco in Spring Breakers (which was itself pumped her look at the rapper Riff Raff).

At the beginning of calamity

If we always talk about the Wolf of Wall Street, the movie, which has revealed Margot Robbie in 2013, it is not the first role of the actress. His first scene on the big screen in early 2008 with the thriller Vigilante, flop, critical and commercial, in which she plays the girlfriend of the hero, quickly killed.

Missed appointments

She refused to play with the daughter of Michael Keaton in Birdman, for the happiness of Emma Stone. He had also auditioned for the role of Kate Mara in The Fantastic 4, but has not been elected, and taking into account the performance of the film, for the shot all the better for it.

Coaching particular

The australian accent is not the type of be discreet. Then embody a New york-based credible in The Wolf of Wall Street, the young actress has followed a special training, including exercises for developing the muscles of your jaw. Margot Robbie was happy to get rid of his accent in Queensland : “The accents are really one of the tricks most fun when one creates a character. Once you have about yourself, you will feel more yourself and half the work is already done.”

Small jobs

Before the red carpet of the awards, the evening gowns and the covers of magazines, has done various odd jobs, including that of “sandwich artist” at Subway.