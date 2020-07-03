Margot Robbie was 30 years of age : 10 things you didn’t know about the aussie star

The Tequila !
To turn its famous nude scene full The Wolf of Wall Street – the first of his career – the actress has had to enquiller 3 shots of tequila at 9 in the morning.
Playboy
She refused to pose nude for Playboy when she had attracted the attention of Hugh Hefner, with his full frontal in The Wolf of Wall Street. For her, the nudity is in the film, and in no other place.
Not hot to play Harley Quinn
After reading the script of Suicide Squad, she doesn’t really wants to play Harley Quinn, the girlfriend, the sexy but psychopathic the Joker. “When I read the script, I said to myself that I had nothing in common with her. I hated it. It was very difficult for me to pass over the top of the same,” said Margot Robbie in Vogue.
She is suspected of lying about their age
Officially, Margot Robbie was 28 years of age, was born on 2 July 1990. However, in 2008, an article in the Sydney Morning Herald described it as “an actress of 23 years… The actress is invoked, an error of the journalist, and puts it in perspective : “anyway, people always give me ten years older than my real age.”
The Spring Breakeuse
For Halloween, she was disguised as a James Franco in Spring Breakers (which was itself pumped her look at the rapper Riff Raff).
At the beginning of calamity
If we always talk about the Wolf of Wall Street, the movie, which has revealed Margot Robbie in 2013, it is not the first role of the actress. His first scene on the big screen in early 2008 with the thriller Vigilante, flop, critical and commercial, in which she plays the girlfriend of the hero, quickly killed.
Missed appointments
She refused to play with the daughter of Michael Keaton in Birdman, for the happiness of Emma Stone. He had also auditioned for the role of Kate Mara in The Fantastic 4, but has not been elected, and taking into account the performance of the film, for the shot all the better for it.
Coaching particular
The australian accent is not the type of be discreet. Then embody a New york-based credible in The Wolf of Wall Street, the young actress has followed a special training, including exercises for developing the muscles of your jaw. Margot Robbie was happy to get rid of his accent in Queensland : “The accents are really one of the tricks most fun when one creates a character. Once you have about yourself, you will feel more yourself and half the work is already done.”
Small jobs
Before the red carpet of the awards, the evening gowns and the covers of magazines, has done various odd jobs, including that of “sandwich artist” at Subway.
Oops !
Margot Robbie partied with Prince Harry in the thought that he was the singer Ed Sheeran. The night, all of the roux are gray in color.
Small stories of unknown or it is moved to the actress, who celebrates today his birthday.
Happy birthday Margot Robbie ! This Thursday, July 2, 2020, the australian actress born in the depths of Queensland is celebrating 30 years.
From the output of the The wolf of Wall Street, in which she has knackered the screen in wife little fierce Leonardo DiCapriothe young actress is everywhere, radiating the last year in Once upon a Time in Hollywoodfor example. But there are still a couple of anecdotes unknown to your theme, which you can see in the slide photos above.
30 years ago, the career of Margot Robbie is booming and will be the star of next franchise of derivatives Pirates of the Caribbeanafter you have resumed your role of Harley Quinn in the sequel Suicide Squad (in the year 2021 in the movie). You should also play Barbie in front of the camera, Greta Gerwig, and lend your voice to the second installment of the saga of animation Peter Rabbit.
