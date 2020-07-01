Margot Robbie will be in the lineup of the next ” Pirates of the Caribbean “

Output Johnny Depp. Disney, for the return of Pirates of the Caribbeansupported by a team more feminine. In the program : Margot Robbie as head of poster, and Christina Hodson, writer Birds of Prey, writing.

The project, being more or less secret, should not be a spin-off of the original franchise, and his fifth album, but an original of the series, with completely different characters. A bit of welcome freshness : the last part of Pirates of the Caribbean, The Revenge of Salazarhas made its exit from the second worst box office of the franchise, with $ 795 million in the world.

It is also an opportunity to Disneyto extend a model that works (in addition to the last film, the Pirates of the Caribbean have been very lucrative) without having to deal with a dispute about Johnny Depp, who is accused of domestic violence by Amber Heard. Fans of the naval battles are going to be used, since the writers Ted Elliott and Craig Mazin (must be Chernobyl) prepare, for its part, a spin-off direct original films. To the collision.