Margot Robbie will be the new pirates of the Caribbean

Since the accusations of domestic violence of his ex-girlfriend Amber heard, Johnny Depp no longer has the odds to Hollywood. The fifth film of the saga, Pirates of the Caribbean : The Revenge of Salazarwith Depp in the role of captain Jack Sparrow, has done in the case of the office of the less profitable of the history of the franchise with $ 795 million of revenue.

Disney has decided to change course and announced a new project centered on a female character, different from that of the project of spin-off written by Ted Elliott and Craig Mazin, the creator of Chernobylalways in the pipeline.

This time, it is Christina Hodson, the writer of Birds of Prey, who will be in charge of the bar and you should find your favorite actress. If Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence have come to embody a certain Redd, the heroine of this new the origin of the historyit ultimately depends on Margot Robbie to be returned from the function, according to The Hollywood Reporter.