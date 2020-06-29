Margot Robbie will be the new protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean”

With this role of a pirate, the actress will be asserted once more its trajectory is complex, powerful and emancipated.

After having given their traits to Harley Quinn in the universe of Gotham City, the australian actress is expected to join Disney for the role of the new heroine of the famous saga Pirates of the Caribbean. The project, which will not be a reboot, it does not include, nor Johnny Depp, nor Keira Knightleybut will return with new characters. Christina Hodson, the writer to whom we owe Birds of Prey, will handle the script, while Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of five films Pirates of the Caribbean, going back to the same position in this new opus, reports The Hollywood Reporter. The story, which remains for the moment relatively vague, is inspired by the attraction of the cult of the parks, of the company, the Mickey mouse ears, and know in advance that Margot Robbie will make an excellent pirate, the diversion of the codes of the cinema industry in support of the new feminist values.

The competition Pirates of the Caribbean

Already, last October, Disney announced a sixth component : a reboot of the franchise, written by Craig Mazin, the creator of the series Chernobyland Ted Elliott, screenwriter of the first four films. It remains to be seen which of these projects will take until the end…