Margot Robbie will be the star of a female version of the Pirates of the Caribbean

The star of Margot Robbie continues to shine more and more strong in Hollywood. Since then she has knackered the screen next to Leonardo Di Caprio in The Wolf of Wall Street, the australian actress continues to amazement of the spectators. And pick up the roles of the most sought-after. The one who has built the universe of DC Comics falling in the costume of Harley Quinn in the movie Suicide Squad, and has recently been chosen by Mattel to interpret Barbie in the cinema, today joined another very famous franchise.

In an article published on Friday, June 26, The Hollywood Reporter announced that Margot Robbie will be the star of the next installment of the saga ” Pirates of the Caribbean. The future of film for which the actress is going to find someone who knows you well, because it must be written by Christina Hodson, the writer of Birds of Prey, the feature-length film centered on the character of Harley Quinn.

A female version of the Pirates of the Caribbean

We know very little about the plot of this new movie. The project, however, is not intended to be a spin-off of the adventures of Jack Sparrow, the legendary character played masterfully by Johnny Depp. Or even a suite of the five previous parts of the saga (The curse of the Black Pearl, The Secret of the safe, the damned, Until the end of the world, the Fountain of youth and The Revenge of Salazar). This feature could be a female version of the Pirates of the Caribbean, with an original story and characters (the image of the

