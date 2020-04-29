Mariah Carey and “All I want for Christmas is you” are N°1 in the United States, 25 years later

MUSIC – A moment of glory time. The song of Mariah Carey’s “All I want for Christmas is you” was hoisted for the first time in head of sales of singles in the United States on Monday, 16 December, almost 25 years to the day after its release. The song was initially published on November 1, 1994 with the Christmas album “Christmas”, but had not been the subject of a separate output in a single and, therefore, could not return, at the time, in the ranking. Already popular during the 90’s and 2000, the title has received a boost thanks to its inclusion in the soundtrack to the film “Love Actually” (2003), but especially with the emergence of streaming. On Monday, he appeared in the third position in the world ranking established by the platform Spotify, and in the first position in the United Kingdom.

Well, that settles it. @MariahCarey is the Queen of Christmas 👸🎄

Listen to the new #SpotifySingles Holiday Collection now.https://t.co/6JNPzY1xirpic.twitter.com/mn4KtHjugC — Spotify (@Spotify) December 16, 2019

Mariah Carey more than a length of the Beatles "All I want for Christmas is you" has also benefited this year of a new promotional campaign, with an out of the album "Christmas" and a new video. This little film used clips shot during the production of the clip with the original, but never seen since. The arrival of Christmas, a tour of Mariah Carey in the United States and its scholarly use of social networks did the rest, propelling the song to the top of the ranking established by Billboardthe first number one of the singer for more than 11 years.

Although the United States has a long tradition of Christmas albums, this is only the second time in the history of the Billboard, which publishes the hit-parade from 1940, as a Christmas song goes to the first place, 61 years after “The Chipmunk Song” from alvin and the Chipmunks. With 19 titles ranked number one in sales in the United States since the beginning of her career, Mariah Carey is now no more than a length of the Beatles, most appearances of the subject (20). “We made it”, tweeted the diva, who has always refused to give his year of birth (it would have 49 or 50), nearly 30 years after his first number one, “Vision of Love” (August 4, 1990).

We did it 😭❤️🐑🎄🦋 https://t.co/Cp80uhYdI9 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 16, 2019