Mariah Carey and Billie Eilish at the poster for a benefit concert “at home” hosted by Elton John

The two stars are intended to collect money to help the fight against the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

Mariah Carey and the young revelation of the derniers Grammy Awards Billie Eilish will compete on Sunday, 29 march at a benefit concert “at home” aimed at collecting funds to help the fight against the pandemic coronavirus, announced Wednesday, march 25, the u.s. tv channel Fox.

>> Coronavirus : follow in real time all the information related to the pandemic Covid-19

The show in containment will be presented by Elton John and released for an hour on the antenna of the Fox as well as on radio stations of the group iHeart.

This “Concert in the lounge for America” will also line up with Alicia Keys and the Backstreet Boys as Tim McGraw, star of the country, and Joe Armstrong, the lead singer and guitarist of the band Green Day.

All the artists filmeront themselves in them with their cell phone or other electronic equipment.

This is the first major cultural event of the kind organized in the United States since the onset of the epidemic, even though many of the celebrities of the entertainment industry, have already mobilized to relay the calls to stay at home with a series of concerts broadcast on the social networks.