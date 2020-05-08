Mariah Carey and Spotify declare open the period of the Christmas songs

In France, “All I want for Christmas is You” was the song of Christmas the most listened to, between October and December 2018. The top 10 Christmas songs the most listened to in France, between October and December 2018, consisted, therefore, of Mariah Carey with “All I Want for Christmas Is You”, Wham! with the timeless “Last Christmas”, XXXTentacion with “Ghetto Chistmas Carol”, Ariana Grande with Santa Tell Me”, Sia with “Snowman”, XXTentacion yet with “Hate Will Never Win”, Sia with “Santa’s Coming For Us”, Johnny Hallyday with “My best Christmas”, Michael Bublé with “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas” and, finally, Bobby Helms with the classic “Jingle Bell Rock”…