Mariah Carey announces a re-release of “Merry Christmas”

Tell me not that this is not true ? ! Mariah is back, as every year at the same period : for Christmas ! She announced via a post to Insta, a new “So Amazing” : the re-release of his album Merry Christmas__ . This album cult was 25 years ago, it was released in 1994 and has retained the third place in the Billboard 200 during 82 weeks. Here is the post in its natural habitat :

MERRY CHRISTMAS was 25 years ago and I celebrated by posting a very special edition with 2 CD Deluxe . An anniversary edition available on the 1st of November, which for the first time my performance at St . John The Divine and more ! Pre – order now for early access to tickets for my tour in the us mariahcareyshop . com # MerryChristmas25

We can see Mariah excited in front of a mirror on which it ( finally his assistant, script supervisor – mirror ) writing “Christmas”, “25 years” . Mariah informs us a double-album anniversary, which will include the pieces of the original disk including the mythical All I Want For Christmas Is You, as well as a second CD consisting of remixes and songs sung live in 1994 at the cathedral of St. John The Divine New York . You can get it from the 1 November but in the meantime, the site of the singer offers you the opportunity to pre – order .

You have air in the head ? Do not thank me, it’s Christmas already !