Mariah Carey appears in the studio with his children, soon to be a new album? Actually Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey: an artist’s unparalleled

At 49 years old, Mariah Carey remains a superstar of the song. Fifteen albums to his credit, the multi award-winning, it is to this day a reference in the world of music. And even when you compare them to artists from the new generation, it wins the “games” hands down.

Despite the many distinctions received by Ariana Grande about her voice amazing (new artist of the year, artist of the year), it does not beat that of Mariah Carey. In fact, Ariana covers four octaves, while Mariah Carey covers one of the most. By contrast, the two singers have a common point. It is their voice of whistle, that voice is super acute, which allows them to reach heights!