Mariah Carey appears without make-up for 50 years, his fans are under the spell

As incredible as it may seem, Mariah Carey is 50 years old ! This Friday, march 27, the diva, the american-who was celebrating his birthday, has still proven to her fans that she had lost nothing of its superb. She always appears very dressed and made up, wearing slinky dresses and high heels, has created the surprise by unveiling the natural, in one of its publications Instagram. In this photo, Mariah Carey, all smiles, is located in the recording studio of his house. Simply dressed in a t-shirt (all the same to him !) and a bandana knotted around the neck, she appears without any makeup. A cliché rare…” I start on the 27th of march with a new song. #jerestealamaison “writes the artist in the caption.

Mariah Carey ? “ A timeless beauty “

A publication that has reacted to her fans in number. They have been more than 250 000 to like the photo and more than 11 000 comment. ” You’re so pretty “;” Happy birthday, timeless beauty ! You have the complexion so fresh “;” Flawless skin, Mimi. Happy birthday “could you read in his post.

Confined in it, as half of the planet, Mariah Carey has also released various shots of her ” birthday party “, which was held in a select committee, since only its children, Morocco and Monroe, 8 years old, were present. The star also had a thought for those other stars born in march, like Diana Ross, Elton John or Celine Dion.

Also discover : The celebs appear without make-up for the containment