It is an american star and world, which promises to be on the stage of the auditorium of the right bank of Bordeaux. Mariah Carey, who released his last album “Security deposit “ in 2018, will be a european tour and will be going to Floirac on June 11, 2019.

The presales for the concert of the queen of soul/RnB will be available on the website of theArkéa Arena of Floirac on Thursday, 7 February at 10 hours. Opening of the ticket office general Friday, February 8 to 10 hours.