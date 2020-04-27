Mariah Carey : back on the album “Charmbracelet” dedicated to his father

An album for rebuild

Mariah Carey knows a beginning of their career, dazzling, and soon an international star. The expectations are all the more strong about his work and its artistic proposals. The end of the 1990s is for her synonym of important changes. She divorces her husband and producer Tony Mottola, is re-orienting its music towards a style more Gni, change of record company, and is no longer working with its historical producers. She also tries to the cinema with the leading role of the film “Glitter”, which she also wrote the soundtrack. The film and the album receive poor reviews, and the feature is a failure at the box-office. Mariah Carey live evil the negative feedback, and joined a centre of rest to treat his depressive state. She then flies to Capri, where she takes a step back on his life in the media, as well as the time to write songs and rebuild. The result is the album “Charmbracelet”, which is considered as a comeback for the star.

Songs personal

The time spent in Capri allows Mariah Carey to refocus and take stock of the events of his life. His / her written texts, she recorded the majority of songs on the spot, in the Italian city. She says of this album that this is the most personal she has made until then. She speaks of her recent experiences, and book of the words much more profound than those of his previous opus. They also take the opportunity to renew the artists with whom it works, like Just Blaze or Jay-Z, who has recorded his part rap while he is on holiday in Capri. Four singles released for the promotion of the album : “Through the Rain” “Boy (I Need You)”, “Bringin’ On the Heartbreak” and “Irresistible (Westside Connection)”. Each of them has experienced a moderate success in terms of sales, but the album itself is the comeback for the singer, who was in danger of losing its status as a pop-star world following the bad press of his film.