Mariah Carey beats all the records

Mariah Carey, number 1 of the music in four different decades Thanks to his song All I Want for Christmas Is You, the pop diva Mariah Carey became the first artist to have been in the top of the charts of american music in four different decades.

The tube released in 1994 is at the top of the ranking Billboard Hot 100 for the week of January 4, 2020.

Mariah Carey has had a single head in the 90’s, 2000, 2010 and 2020.

“Ouaissss!!!! IT. The A. DONE. “, welcomed the singer on Twitter, celebrating the new with a glass of champagne in hand with the descent of an aircraft.

All I Want for Christmas Is You has benefited in 2019 of a new promotional campaign, with an out of the album Christmas and a new video.

This little film used clips shot during the production of the clip with the original, but never seen since.

The arrival of Christmas, a tour of Mariah Carey in the United States and its scholarly use of social networks did the rest, propelling the song to the top of the ranking compiled by Billboard, the first number one of the singer for more than 11 years.

Already popular during the 90’s and 2000, the title has received a boost thanks to its inclusion in the soundtrack to the film Love Actually (2003) but, especially with the emergence of streaming.