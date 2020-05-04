Mariah Carey beats three records !

The end of the year holidays are coming soon ! Once is not custom, the famous song of Mariah Carey, All I Want For Christmas Is You, reasons still and always in this period. A title of christmas absolutely essential that allows the singer to go in the book Guinness World Record. Thanks to this song, it beats not one, not two, but three new records !

Mariah Carey dedicate now to the record of the song solo, the best-ranked in the Hot 100 christmas songs, the song most streamée on Spotify in the space of 24 hours, with more than 10.8 million streams in December last, and finally the record of the song ranked longer in the Top 10 of the charts of christmas songs in the United Kingdom. These three performances will be listed in the edition 2020 of the book Guinness World Records. To celebrate the event as it should be, Mariah Carey has invited on stage the representative of the Guinness during the grand finale of his show in Las Vegas. And to live this moment with his fans around the world, the star has obviously shared his reaction, accompanied with a photo, on the social networks.

Ouns Hamdi