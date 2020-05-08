Mariah Carey became the assistant of Father Christmas ‘ official

“All I want for Christmas is you.” This Christmas song output, 25 years ago, has not yet begun to resound in our ears as his interpreter, Mariah Carey is already a place in our preparation for the celebrations. The american singer, whose single is the most widely circulated during the period of Christmas in the United States for the past two years according to Amazon, has launched a gift guide on the site for sale online. The one that puts “glitters” in our life for a long time has this time selected a tons of articles which considers essential for his fans. This year, it would seem that she wants something other than a declaration of love for Christmas.

Mariah Carey has selected itself all the goods of his list of gifts. Amazon has created a reference page to all of the articles selected by the pop star in order to facilitate the purchases of its fans. The singer explained : “If you know me, you know how I love a good tea! Find your tea, dahhlings!” (a very personal way to say “darlings”either “my darlings” in English). She has therefore selected a collection of tea Vahdam with which she has worked for to create his own blends for the holidays. She was also selected kettles, cups, and everything necessary for tea. But this is not all.

Mariah Carey seems to also have a clothing line in collaboration with Amazon current. On the site, it is written that these garments will be available in all sizes so that families can dress the same way during the holiday season. And the singer has published a video in which she said that“it is time” listen to his song “All I want for Christmas is you” on the 1st November. What declare the holiday season officially open.

