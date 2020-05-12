Mariah Carey, Bon Jovi, Sting… The telethon for New York collects $ 115 million

A telethon organised for the benefit of charitable organizations in new york city and hosted by many celebrities gathered Monday $ 115 million in pledges.

The hour-long event was hosted by actress, writer and producer Tina Fey, who revealed the figure at the end of the program, in tears, she that, however, is not known to unburden himself.

All of the donations will go to the association of Robin Hood, which works with more than 250 associations to fight hunger and help the poorest of the poor find housing or a job.

Since the beginning of the confinement, 831.000 New York city are registered as unemployed, representing almost 10% of the population, and nearly 18% of the active population.

The amount pledged could increase further because at the end of the show, entitled “Rise Up New York!” and broadcast on several national channels and local, the transaction was still open to donations.

During the programme, organized in collaboration with the group of media iHeartRadio, many artists have interpreted, from home, a song, including Mariah Carey, Bon Jovi, Sting, or Billy Joel.

While the latter interpreted his title “Miami 2017”, which evoked, in 1976, the fall into the abyss of New York, the Empire State Building changed colors to the beat of the music.

“Remains strong in New York and put on a mask,” said Billy Joel, “and like that, you will not get shit from anyone.”