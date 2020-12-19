Mariah Carey confirms that her book will go to screens

‘The Meaning of Mariah Carey’ was always contemplated to become a movie or television series.

Mariah Carey responded to rumors that she plans to make a television or film adaptation of her memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” one of this year’s bestsellers, according to Amazon.

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on his show The Tonight Show, the singer said adapting her book for a TV series or movie was her plan from the beginning.

“I really feel like I should. That has always been my goal, “she said. “But it was very important to write the book first because there is a lot to tell and then choose how we would translate it,” she explains.

Fallon asked Mariah if her Precious director, Lee Daniels, would be on board for the project.

“We love Lee. She is one of my dearest friends and understands me in a way that most people cannot, ”explained Mariah. “But I am not allowed to say yes, maybe not. Only Lee confirms the little leaks on things, ”she said.

And as for who could play her on the project, Carey admits it can be a ‘tough call’.

“I don’t know. We are discovering different approaches to this, ”he said.

Currently Mariah can be seen in the AppleTV + Christmas special, which even includes the participation of her twin sons.