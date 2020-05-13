Mariah Carey confused with… Marie Curie : a funny birthday cake from a fan of the singer

Despise on the person… Siobhan, a big fan of Mariah Carey, had ordered his birthday cake in the likeness of the american singer. But instead, she was surprised to discover the face of… the physicist Marie Curie, the only woman to have received two Nobel Prizes. Two great ladies, but not really the same issues, and not the same time !

It is the cousin of the main interested has posted on Twitter the photo of the cake : “My cousin in England has told her colleagues that she wanted a birthday cake bearing the image of Mariah Carey. They have misunderstood, and this is the cake that they have concocted instead. It is Marie Curie, who was looking very festive,” said on the social network Harriet Alida Lye.