Mariah Carey decreed the Christmas season opened with a hilarious video

If the ashes of Halloween are still hot – and that it has not finished to admire the costumes of the wildest stars -, it is already time to move on to something else. The holiday season has officially started and it is Mariah Carey who says it ! The diva american has become with his song All I want for Christmas is you the queen of christmas. The tube, released in 1994, proved a massive hit as always and has become a classic of the season. In fact, as early as the summer ended, fans of the star are ready to sing along to this christmas song. But be careful, Mariah Carey eve.

⋙ Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Celine Dion… How are born these divas ? (VIDEO)

Real pro the social networks – she has broken the internet with his hilarious Bottle Cap Challenge -, Mariah Carey has launched since September a small game on Instagram and Twitter. Regularly, the star has posted an amusing video of her in different situations, snubbing a “Not yet” those who asked him if it was time for the Christmas songs. Small videos it was condensed in a best-of a few days ago. But, the good news for the fans ofAll I Want for Christmas is Youthe diva has finally opened the festivities with a video just as funny posted this 1st of November.

⋙ “I love you” : Mariah Carey pays tribute surprise to Johnny Hallyday (VIDEOS)

In the video, Mariah Carey goes down on October 31, still in his Halloween costume. Then, when the clock strikes midnight and the day changes on the 1st November, the diva gets a phone call from Father Christmas himself. Miracle of christmas, the singer wakes up in a pajama festive and responds to the “Oh oh oh” the Father Christmas of a “It’s time !” excited. The holiday season is officially open and we can now listen to All I want for Christmas is you. The song celebrating this year its 25 years, Mariah Carey has also published in the stride a little video with unpublished images of the clip shot at the time. For this anniversary, the title worship will continue to break records ?