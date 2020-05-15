Mariah Carey has 49 years : its 5 cult songs

“Always be my baby” (1996)

“Always be my baby” will allow Mariah Carey to break a record in 1996, the number of titles, classified n°1 of the Billboard Hot 100. It is also one of the pieces of the most sold of the diva. At the time, its sounds pop and R & b, charming his fans, the same as its clip. The angelic face, Mariah Carey is the narrator of a beautiful love story between two children. Since its posting on Youtube in 2009, the video has been viewed more than 141 million times and the song has become a title cult of the 90s.