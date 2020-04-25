Mariah Carey has a smooth response after the disappearance of Kelly Clarkson

Love Kelly Clarkson? You are not alone.

Mariah Carey congratulated the singer, 37-year-old via Instagram on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the American idol former student has taken on the social network to make an interpretation of the song Carey’s “Vanishing”. Clarkson held a mini-concert in a bathroom of his ranch in Montana.

“Hiding out in Montana,” wrote Clarkson in a part of the legend on the side of the clip. “This time, (you) are to be quarantined, (your) children (are) sleeping, then (you) are stuck in a bathroom and (your) team glam is nowhere in sight.”

It goes without saying, The voice The coach was fully successful performance. Even Carey called it a “beautiful interpretation”. The five-times winner of a Grammy has also sent a few words of support.

“I know that you usually work 30 or more hours per day, 8 days a week, so it must be quite an adjustment for you (as for all of us!)”, She wrote in the comments section. “Keep the videos coming !!”

Carey has even asked Clarkson to sing “Whenever You Call” then.