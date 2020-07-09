Mariah Carey has finished writing his autobiography… Demi Moore is launching a podcast erotic…

The singer Mariah Carey — Chris DELMAS / VISUAL Press Agency



July 9, 2020

Tom Meighan apologised for having beaten his girlfriend and announces that they are always in pairs

Tom Meighan apologised to his fans and his group. The vocalist of Kasabian, who announced Monday that he was leaving the band ” by mutual agreement “, was convicted the next day of the domestic violence on his girlfriend, Vikki Ager. The formation of Leicester confirmed in the wake of the departure of the singer was linked to the conviction that it is not possible to ” close the eyes “. This Wednesday, Tom Meighan, in turn, wanted to explain, while all the time claiming that his girlfriend and him were always together.

I would like to make a statement after the recent developments. Full statement below. pic.twitter.com/GFIt6lqPjg — Tom Meighan (@MeighanOfficial) On the 8th of July 2020

“I would like to make a statement on the recent events and to apologize to my partner Vikki, the members of my group, my friends and my fans. I am deeply sorry and I repent of my attitude. I’m not trying to justify or excuse my actions. I am guilty and I accept full responsibility, ” he said on Twitter.

Tom Meighan says that he hopes that he and his bride will emerge from this attack stronger, as a couple…

Mariah Carey has finished writing his autobiography

Fans of Mariah Carey, you will soon be able to know everything (everything that she has chosen to reveal in any case) in the bottom of the career of the diva. The interpreter Hero revealed that she had finally finished writing his autobiography, which was announced last year and published by the publishing house of Andy Cohen.

“I want to tell the story of these moments, these ups and downs, triumphs and the trauma, these floods and these dreams, which have contributed to the person I am today,” he explained in a note posted on Instagram.

No precise date has been announced, but the book should be before the end of the year !

Demi Moore is launching a podcast erotic

Demi Moore has a new project. The actress has fact, announced the creation of a podcast is described as ” a series of audio erotica “, called ” Dirty Diana “, in which he held the leading role (and she also produced). The first of the six 30-minute episodes will be broadcast next Monday, July 13, and tells the story of how a failed marriage is going to be ” thanks to the perseverance, connection and sex “.

The producers of listening, in their own words, to show sex and desire from a female point of view, with the pleasure of the woman in the center.” A good program !