Mariah Carey has started his world tour !

Mariah Carey goes on to talk about it. While the singer is returning to Las Vegas for the resumption of her residence, she had made a bracket to deliver concerts to celebrate Christmas around the tube All I Want For Christmas Is You. The singer who is on all fronts these last few months has also traveled all of the tv trays to ensure the promotion of his latest opus in date baptized Deposit. A disk is thought of as a tribute to the R&B of the 90’s, worn by the single GTFO. A project praised by critics and highly praised by the fans of the singer. To defend this new album on stage, Mariah Carey will now launch into a world tour : the Deposit World Tour. For the occasion, she will be coming to Paris on 1er June at the Palais des Congrès and the 11th of June in the Arkéa Arena of Bordeaux.

For this new series of concert, Mariah Carey has put the small dishes in the large. Fans will be pleased to learn that the star has traced out a show tune in which she will include on the greatest hits of his career that made his success. It is so yesterday that it has shipped its first show of the chic and glamorous as usual. In an impressive setting, surrounded by musicians and dancers, the diva has made the wind blow from the nostalgia by taking its cult songs in the middle of its new titles. With this first concert, mind-blowing, his fans in France have now wait to discover on stage.

Ouns Hamdi