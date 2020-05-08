Mariah Carey : her duets the most prominent

Boyz II Men : a duo for a global success

A legendary duo is unquestionably the one that Mariah Carey recorded with Boyz II Men, famous american band of Gni. It was in 1995 that released “Daydream”, the fifth album from the diva : among the many titles is “One Sweet Day”, the famous duo that literally blew the charts in US ! Written by Mariah Carey, Walter Afanasieff (producer and author) as well as the members of Boyz II Men, this song is stayed 16 weeks at the top spot on the Hot 100, the weekly leader of the most popular songs in the United States. For the anecdote, this record was not matched until 2017 by “Despacito” ! The title “One sweet Day” has received the award for “Single of the year” at the BMI Awards 1996.