Mariah Carey : her secret for a selfie perfect is not a filter Instagram

Mariah Carey… It is this star that is capable of cutting net a interview for a simple touch up make-up, to put an end to a shoot to ensure that the mirror reflects a perfect hairstyle. Even better (or worse), she is not cautious about the idea of getting up on stage staff, front of its public, to be refreshed by a range… Mariah Carey has an eye on everything and do not let pass any detail.

In fact, its image is not paramount… It must embody the perfection ! The singer proves it once again on his latest Twitter post. Dive in the night, she hangs with one hand, while his face is directed to a cart for pop corn. At the end of my arm, she carries her phone and the legend “Finding my light “” I find my light “. If the singer plays the contortionist, it is because it is in the face time and as this dim light appears as ideal to bring out its best side and highlight her makeup. A zero defect skin, a glow perfect and a photogenic unsuspected. So that’s the secret to Mariah Carey : clarity is awesome.

It is not the first to make use of this type of device to achieve the holy Grail of the photo. In 2018, Blake Lively and her makeup artist revealed that the perfect beauty was primarily related to a valuable ally : a lamp high-power, which reproduced the light of the sun. In the course of a story Instagram the expert replied to the actress, who asked him what was the accessory that was to save her all the time : “The lamp” makeup light ” that ensures a perfect brightness for the beauty “.

Finding my light pic.twitter.com/bGaS0qCngG — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) 5 July 2019

Mariah Carey, the diva of self-deprecating humor

It is said to diva, however she demonstrated a lot of self-deprecating humor. Since she is on Instagram, Mariah Carey lifts the veil on behind-the-scenes of his life and seems to be like a fish in water. A little of intimacy, a hint of hairstyle vintage and a touch of humour, this is the recipe that punctuates its feed. Between pictures of his family and pictures out of the past, the singer delights his community of posts fun. Proof is with his latest video, which offers the most anthological of the #bottlecapchallenge. When the rule of the kick is well-placed for its opening, she unscrewed a bottle by pushing at the highest five octaves. Hard to compete… She wins hands down the challenge.