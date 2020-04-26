Mariah Carey is 50 years old, return to its physical evolution

This is a big day for Mariah Carey ! The american singer celebrates his fiftieth birthday, this Friday, march 27. A half-century to a voice of mythical. On this occasion, back on his career and his physical evolution.

The young Mariah was born march 27, 1970 in Huntington, near New York city, to a métis father-of-origin venezuelan and afro-american and a mother of irish origin. After a difficult childhood, marked by the racism against the mixed marriage of her parents, Mariah launches into the song. She became a backup singer for Brenda K. Starr, who introduced him to Tommy Mottola, head of the record label Sony Music. Descellant the immense potential of Mariah Carey, Mottola offered him a contract for 10 albums with their record label and the career of Mariah Carey is launched.

His first album released in 1990, and is a great success, selling 15 million copies around the world, thanks to titles such as Vision of Love, Love Takes Time, or Someday. In 1994, she released her Christmas album, Merry Christmas, including the famous single All I Want for Christmas Is You. It is still a large commercial success. Between 1990 and 2018, Mariah Carey comes out about 15 albums and has participated in the success of many films in which she created the original soundtrack, such as Men in Black (1997), The Prince of Egypt (1998), Glitter (2001) and Tennessee (2008).

The Time magazine, was built as the biggest pop star of the story, she had her star on the Hollywood Boulevard Walk of Fame, it is part of the female singers the most profitable in the history of music and has been nominated as “female artist of the millennium” at the World Music Awards. It is what it is. Mariah Carey is an immense artist and on the occasion of its fifty years, find in our slideshow above, his physical evolution in pictures.

L. C