Mariah Carey is (again) accused of doing playback

Singer Mariah Carey at the American Music Awards — WENN



Mariah Carey presented for the first time his new single, With Youlive Tuesday evening at

American Music Awards. And if many fans have noted that she was resplendent in her pink dress, others have been more critical, the suspicion of making the play-back.

“I’m so fed up that Mariah Carey do the play-back “, writes a user

Mariah Carey’s performance is so bad I can’t stop laughing at it. 😅😂🤣 #AMA — Erika Arellanes (@Erika8998) October 10, 2018

“The performance of Mariah Carey is so void that I can’t stop laughing “, tweeted another.

When asked about this by Fox Newsyou , your representative simply said : “You can’t go five minutes without someone trying to get off “.

Still…

This is not the first time that Mariah Carey has been accused of singing in play-back. The last time had made a great noise at its

delivery failed for the New Year. There are even YouTube videos dedicated to the problems of play-back of the diva.