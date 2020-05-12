Mariah Carey, L¦ticia Hallyday… These people who have celebrated their birthday, confined

A little everywhere on the planet, comes the time of the déconfinement after several weeks confined in order to combat the epidemic of Covid-19. During these long weeks, people have used ingenuity to be able to celebrate their birthday without the presence of their family or their friends. This is notably the case of L¦ticia Hallyday.

On the 18th of march last, the widow of Johnny celebrated his 45 years in the course of an evening of minimalist, surrounded by only her daughters and a few friends in his house in Los Angeles. L¦ticia Hallyday has taken advantage of the fact that the containment was not yet official on the other side of the Atlantic. Others have not had this luck… On April 8, Jean-Pierre Pernaut has, for him, celebrated his 70th birthday, alone with his wife, Nathalie Marquay. Person risk by his age and his medical history, the TF1 journalist has obviously not taken the risk of inviting anyone home.

Mariah Carey and Victoria Beckham, two divas confined for their birthday

“It’s my birthday. Maybe a birthday more strange than usual. But I am so grateful to be safe and well, and with David, Cruz, Romeo, Harper, even if Brooklyn and all of my family with whom I can’t be me miss today. I know that we will all dance together with the thought on my playlist tonight”wrote, as she, Victoria Beckham, on the 17th of April last, the day of his 46 years. Another international star, Mariah Carey also, had to cancel the festivities planned for his birthday, the 17th of march last. It is only surrounded by her two children and the diva celebrated its passage in the fifties.

