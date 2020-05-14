Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga, Madonna… The pop stars victims of a sophisticated cyber attack

If the containment is completed in France since may 11, 2020, in other countries, it is always mandatory to stay at home to avoid the spread of the pandemic of the sars coronavirus. In America, in particular, many occupy their time in storage, in the kitchen or to take yoga lessons virtual. But some have other things to do… like hacking into the computers of legal officers of most of our popstars current. As revealed by the law firm Grumman Shire Miseras & Sacks to the magazine Varietya group of hackers is effectively managed to steal data about several artists, including Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Christina Aguilera, Bruce Springsteen or Nicki Minaj.

“We can confirm that we have been the victim of a cyber attackexplains it to Variety. We have warned our clients and their teams. We have hired the experts the most successful in this area, and we are currently working on this issue.“These famous stolen information contain, inter alia, contracts, confidentiality agreements, email addresses, phone numbers and some elements of private correspondence.

The law firm has had the chip in the ear after having found that the contract signed by Madonna for her tour Mrs. X had surfaced, online, on forums on the darkweb last week. “This is obviously an attack of ransomware[that[quiblocks files and demand a ransom in exchange for a key to decrypt, editor’s NOTE], said the release. Thees cyber criminals are threatening to disclose stolen data for us to extort money.” But as the precise Variety, Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks ignores the requirements of the hackers who have targeted…