Mariah Carey, Læticia Hallyday… These people who have celebrated their birthday, confined

Like millions of people across the planet, some stars have lived their anniversary in a full containment. Overview of those personalities who will have to wait until next year for partying.
A little everywhere on the planet, comes the time of the déconfinement after several weeks confined in order to combat the epidemic of Covid-19. During these long weeks, people have used ingenuity to be able to celebrate their birthday without the presence of their family or their friends. This is notably the case of Læticia Hallyday.
On the 18th of march last, the widow of Johnny celebrated his 45 years in the course of an evening of minimalist, surrounded by only her daughters and a few friends in his house in Los Angeles. Læticia Hallyday has taken advantage of the fact that the containment was not yet official on the other side of the Atlantic. Others have not had this luck… On April 8, Jean-Pierre Pernaut has, meanwhile, celebrated his 70th birthday, alone with his wife, Nathalie Marquay. Person at risk by his age and his medical history, the TF1 journalist has obviously not taken the risk of inviting anyone home.
Mariah Carey and Victoria Beckham, two divas confined for their birthday
“It’s my birthday. Maybe a birthday more strange than usual. But I am so grateful to be safe and well, and with David, Cruz, Romeo, Harper, even if Brooklyn and all of my family with whom I can’t be me miss today. I know that we will all dance together with the thought on my playlist tonight”wrote, about it, Victoria Beckham, on the 17th of April last, the day of his 46 years. Another international star, Mariah Carey also, had to cancel the festivities planned for his birthday, the 17th of march last. It is only surrounded by her two children and the diva celebrated its passage in the fifties.
Also, find out in our slideshow birthdays confined to other stars such as Bruce Willis, princess Eugenie, Hapsatou Sy, Jessica Chastain, Kelly Vedovelli, Luana Belmondo, Lucie Lucas or Ian Zering.
Bruce Willis was born on the 19th of march. He spent his confinement away from his wife with his ex Demi Moore
Princess Eugenie was born on march 23,
Hapsatou Sy was born on April 10,
Ian Zering was born on march 30,
Jean-Pierre Pernaut born April 8,
Jessica Chastain was born march 24,
Kelly Vedovelli was born on the 27th of march
Laeticia Hallyday confined but spoiled for his 45 years on the 18th of march : “Thank you for having illuminated my birthday”
Luana Belmondo was born on march 18,
Lucy Lucas was born on the 24th of march
Mariah Carey was born march 27,
Nathalie Marquay was born on march 17,
David Beckham has not forgotten the anniversary of his wife
Victoria Beckham was born April 17,