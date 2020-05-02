Mariah Carey : Luscious during her stay in love with Aspen

In the winter, it really is the favorite season of Mariah Carey, which one hears on all the airwaves with his hit global special Christmas, All I Want For Christmas is You. A song that was entitled to a new clip in which she appears slender, the reverse of the silhouette I could see recently on vacation in Aspen…

On the 24th of December last year, Mariah Carey was coming to spend his royalties – his fortune is estimated by the specialized sites are more than 300 million dollars – in the chic ski resort of Colorado, accompanied by her lover Bryan Tanaka. The couple were seen doing some shopping last minute before going to dinner for new year’s eve at the restaurant French Alpine Bistro. An establishment which, as one can imagine, they are delighted and that proposes, for example, the onion soup, the foie gras terrine, snails in brioche, or even the fondue… Not very healthy foodbut with the holidays, it is difficult to make light.

It has been noted that Mariah Carey (49 years old) was very happy of his stay and, in front of the objectives of the photographers, she had a wide smile and a face a little more round than the one seen in his last clip… The diva has also appeared a little more curvaceous side silhouette. What does it matter if she’s cheating without a doubt a bit with software to its promo, her lover Bryan did have eyes only for her during their stay at the mountain. Hand in hand, they walked the streets of the resort for shopping and relax.

And then Mariah Carey had another reason to have the banana : with All I Want For Christmas Is Youshe became the first artist to rank among the top of the us charts – Billboard Hot 100 – in four different decades. His tube was classified in 1994, and then in the years 2000, 2010 and, more recently, in 2020 !