Mariah Carey, Natalie Portman, Nicole Scherzinger… the stars are celebrating the 4th of July

On the occasion of the national holiday in america in July 4, several stars have expressed their affection for their flag on the social networks.

Wednesday, July 4, Americans have celebrated on the occasion of the Independence Day, the national holiday in the United States. And the stars have not missed the appointment. On their social networks, they posted many publications to celebrate their country. Mariah Carey has made a photo montage of her wearing three different gowns, one red, one white and one blue, is turning into a real american flag. “Red, white and blue ! Happy 4th of July !”, she wrote in the caption. In a different style, Natalie Portman has posted a photo of her on a boat decorated with a small flag, all in an atmosphere of 60. Several fans have made the connection with the former First lady, Jackie Kennedy-Onassis (a role that she assumed for the movie “Jackie” in 2016).

Currently in Hawaii, Nicole Scherzinger has not forgotten this symbolic day. On a white-sand beach on its island home, she pose and reveal her gorgeous curves under the blue sky of the archipelago. Many subscribers have praised the singer for her beauty. In a family atmosphere, Kate Hudson has shared a snapshot of her two boys, Ryder (14 years) and Bingham (7 years), delighted to witness the traditional fireworks.

The former president of the United States, Barack Obama, has, of course, also published his message to pay homage to the country he led for nearly ten years. But to celebrate the birthday of her daughter, Malia (21 years old) who is born on the same day : “Happy 4th of July to all! It is always a great day out in the Obama family: an opportunity to celebrate America and the birthday of Malia also. I hope you can all spend time with your friends, family and enjoy the fireworks”, he wrote in the caption of a photo of the family where all the Obama’s are present.