Mariah Carey – News, photos, videos, biography…

Mariah Carey was born march 27, 1970 in Huntington near New York city, she is the daughter of Patricia Hickey, a white of irish descent and Alfred Roy Carey, an original black venezuelan. His parents, victims of racism from their respective families, divorcing when she was only 3 years old.

Mariah Carey grew up with her mother, opera singer and voice teacher, who made him work very early in his voice. In high school, she wrote her first song texts and decide after the tray emancipation from her mother. She then settled in Manhattan and survives by doing odd jobs. She met the musician Ben Margulies, with whom she posed finally to the music on his songs. At the same time it puts a first foot in the music industry by becoming a backup singer for Brenda K. Starr. It is she who, in 1989, this to Tommy Mottola, the director of Sony Music. After listening to his models, he makes him sign a contract for ten discs.

His career starts in 1990 with the album Mariah Carey sold in 17 million copies. The second opus, Emotions, is experiencing a craze similar to the United States, but it is with his fourth album, Music Boxshe gets international recognition.

Become the bride of his mentor Tommy Mottola, Mariah married in 1993. Their relationship will then deteriorate over the years without that it continues to sell millions of disks. It divorce in march 1998, exhausted, said she, by the jealousy of illness of her husband.

In 2001, Mariah Carey suffered depression following the bitter failure of his autobiographical film Glitter. Mocked by the press, overshadowed by the death of her father, she is struggling to get back on the front of the stage. She returned in 2005 with the album The emancipation of Mimi that allows him to again occupy the first place of the charts.

On the album “E=MC2” came out in 2008, it seems to take the same path as previous success of the diva. Mariah Carey has sold nearly 170 million album throughout his career.

Side heart, after his first failed marriage, the beautiful has found happiness with Nick Cannon, whom she married in the Bahamas on April 30 2008. Three years later, to the day, the singer gives birth to twins : a boy, Moroccan Scott and daughter Monroe.

Discography :

2011 : The Essential Mariah Carey

2010 : Merry Christmas II You

2010 : Playlist : The Very Best of Mariah Carey

2009 : Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel

2008 : The Ballads

2008 : E=MC2

2005 : The Emancipation of Mimi

2003 : The Remixes

2002 : Charmbracelet

2001 : Greatest Hits

2001 : Glitter

1999 : Rainbow

1998 : #1’s

1997 : Butterfly

1995 : Daydream

1994 : Merry Christmas

1993 : Music Box

1992 : MTV Unplugged

1991 : “Emotions”

1990 : Mariah Carey