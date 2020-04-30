Mariah Carey, no. 1 with a song 25-year-old ?

25 years ago, Mariah Carey was leaving a tube interplanetary that could enable it to be placed again at the first place of the Billboard Hot 100, for the 19th time.

25 years ago, the immeasurable diva Mariah Carey came out in a huge tube. Since then, not a winter goes by without listening to this song iconic. It is the culmination of Love Actually, Christmas movie par excellence. We speak well of the inevitable All I Want For Christmas Is You.

Real annual ritual, as soon as the mercury drops and as you get closer to the fateful date of 25 December, the whole world is listening, and sing loudly the anthem of Christmas. Good news for Mariah Carey, which explodes each year the meter of the plays.

Mariah, number 1 for the 19th time

All I Want For Christmas Is You is much more than a mere success, it is a true tidal wave. But it has not always been the case. In October 1994, in its first outing, the song is not yet eligible for the Billboard Hot 100, which lists every week songs the most sold and listened to online. This, due to the fact that it is not considered as a single trade.

It would take until 1998 for this rule to be removed and that the tube makes his entrance in the rankings to 83rd place in 2000. Since then, each year, the piece that feels the christmas tree and the turkey with chestnuts is progressing a little more in the rankings. After reaching third place last week, 25 years after its release, All I Want For Christmas Is You finally comes to the rightful place of law : the head of the ranking of the Billboard Hot 100.

So, it is the 19th time in her career that Mariah Carey has achieved this feat, making her the solo artist with the addition of single n°1 of the history, surpassing Elvis Presley with whom she was tied up here. It only remains, therefore, only one thing to do : continue to listen All I Want For Christmas Is You loop to congratulate her on her record !

