Mariah Carey on the podium, The Weeknd in the head, Taylor Swift climbs… The classification Billboard of the week

The Weeknd has unveiled the video clip psychedelic of his song “Heartless”, this has no doubt helped to establish itself at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 this week, after occupying the 32nd place. Result, Post Malone finds himself second with “Circles” while on the third step of the podium, Mariah Carey arrives with her tube “All I Want For Christmas Is You”, taking 15 seats. Lewis Capaldi who was second previously is not more than a fourth with “Someone You Loved” and the group Maroon 5 is fifth with “Memories” after having been a fourth. Lizzo as she arrives at the sixth position with “Good As Hell” when she was a third time.

On the side of the top-selling albums in the United States, the album soundtrack Frozen II grabs the first rung of the Billboard 200 while he was third. Post Malone-during this time it climbs up from fourth to second position with Hollywood”s Bleeding while the rapper Trippie Redd falls from the first to the third place with A Love Letter To You 4. Taylor Swift, who releases the title “Christmas Tree Farm” for the celebration of the end of the year, has climbed two places and is ranked fourth with Lover. Finally, Billie Eilish does not move from the fifth on with When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.