Mariah Carey pays tribute to those first in line with a new version of the hit “Hero” (video) – Voltage

Remember. In 1993, Mariah Carey unveiled his now famous tube baptized Hero. It is this song that the american singer has chosen to reinterpret in order to encourage the population, and particularly those fighting in the front line against the coronavirus. In fact, the diva has unveiled on Youtube a new version of the song, recorded in full containment, from her home in Beverly Hills, in tribute to the “first responders, doctors, nurses, midwives, home care workers, employees of supermarkets, janitors, postal workers, pharmacists, deliverymen”. “We are united in this effort and in the same moment. I want to take the time to recognize and honor the sacrifices of those who work every day to take care of others, these heroes that make our daily life possible”has she said before launching, accompanied on the piano by his collaborator, Daniel Moore, shot from home.

Very symbolic, the piece Hero was also the one that Mariah Carey had interpreted during the concert charity United We Stand, organized after the September 11 attacks, and, in 2009, during the ball of the inauguration of Barack Obama.