Mariah Carey plans to “surprises” to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their first album !

The day of the feast is coming ! Mariah Carey is preparing to celebrate the thirtieth anniversary of his first album. To commemorate this date in the beauty, the diva is expected to present the new content, the nature of which still remains a mystery for the moment.

#MC30

On Instagram, the singer of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has released a montage that mixes images from their music videos, album covers and excerpts from a live performance. At the end of the video, the legend “#MC30 Every Friday” appears. Then, prepared by Mariah Carey for his fans, “every Friday” ? The answer should arrive quickly !