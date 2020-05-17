Mariah Carey returns with the album Design

This is a true diva

Before the campaigns of Gucci and the “more is more” Balenciaga, Mariah Carey was already the emblem of maximalism. Dresses spangled, contouring outrageous, explosive performance in Las Vegas, scandals, and quirks of any kind… the career of the singer is worthy of a telenovela. In July 2001, she was hospitalized following a nervous breakdown and, therefore, can not ensure the promotion of his album Glitter. Discreet in its infancy, adored by the media for his sweet face and his side “girl next door” it shows, finally, another facet that annoys quickly the press. Her outfits are considered too vulgar, his weight fluctuations are pinned by the tabloids and its attraction to the knife is severely mocked.

Mariah Carey’s fall from its pedestal, and, according to the rumor, tries to commit suicide. But the diva fallen belies firmly and takes refuge at his mother. His revenge will be terrible, blow to excess, and requirements excessive. Diagnosed bipolar, the star does not pass a week without being the laughing stock of the web between egregious offenses of a recording, concerts catastrophic, and reality shows that are ridiculous. His own brother declares elsewhere : “Je don’t think that you have already seen it sober, it’s scary.” Naps in repetition, poor mood, addiction to selfies to alcohol and pills, mobile home with humidifiers to his eight dogs, golden taps, red carpet rolled out in front of each hotel, and wizards that take his glass or pick up old chewing gum, nothing is spared to his staff, that we imagine in PLS. Last year, in full case Weinstein, one of his former bodyguard, accusing him even of sexual harassment, racism, anti-white and does not pay his bills to the enormous sums… But Mariah Carey also knows how to show himself as a philanthropist and still stands on its Louboutin. She claims, moreover, 2 to 5 million dollars to interpret a few tracks live. The prerogative of the holy monsters.

