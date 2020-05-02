Mariah Carey reveals that her son, Moroccan, love Millie Bobby Brown

On a scale of one to 10, the son of Mariah Carey think Millie Bobby Brown is worth 11.
To set the mood for Halloween, Carey has posted an adorable photo of her son, 8 years old, Moroccan Cannonon Twitter Thursday morning, revealing he was a fan of Strangers Things and, more specifically, the character of Brown, Elf, who enjoys the waffles frozen.
On this photo, the small Moroccan shows his pumpkin decorated on the theme of Stranger Things and claims to have the powers of Elf. “My son loves Millie Bobby Brown,” wrote Carey on her tweet. “Could someone ask him to call us ?”
The singer legendary has also posted the photo on Instagram, accompanied by other pictures as a family for Halloween. The message posted on social networks shows Carey, Monroe Cannon and Moroccan — still claiming to be a super-hero — with their pumpkins. An adorable photo of Carey with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, has also crept into this series of shots, and you can see a video of the family dog reacting to a pumpkin on which is written “Not yet”.
The family of Carey was able to get in the mood scary Halloween !
Brown has not yet responded to the photo, but it would appear that it is presently enjoying a well-deserved vacation. On the morning of the tweet from Carey, the actress posted a video where we saw it swim by singing “Shallow” film A Star is Born, as she had just jumped into the depths of the ocean.
Halloween – the prequel