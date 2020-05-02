Mariah Carey reveals that her son, Moroccan, love Millie Bobby Brown

On a scale of one to 10, the son of Mariah Carey think Millie Bobby Brown is worth 11.

To set the mood for Halloween, Carey has posted an adorable photo of her son, 8 years old, Moroccan Cannonon Twitter Thursday morning, revealing he was a fan of Strangers Things and, more specifically, the character of Brown, Elf, who enjoys the waffles frozen.

On this photo, the small Moroccan shows his pumpkin decorated on the theme of Stranger Things and claims to have the powers of Elf. “My son loves Millie Bobby Brown,” wrote Carey on her tweet. “Could someone ask him to call us ?”

The singer legendary has also posted the photo on Instagram, accompanied by other pictures as a family for Halloween. The message posted on social networks shows Carey, Monroe Cannon and Moroccan — still claiming to be a super-hero — with their pumpkins. An adorable photo of Carey with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, has also crept into this series of shots, and you can see a video of the family dog reacting to a pumpkin on which is written “Not yet”.