Mariah Carey sharing touching photos of her twins to celebrate their 8 years

Despite its hundreds of millions of albums sold, its rewarded harvested with the shovel and his unique voice, Mariah Carey is still a mother before everything else. The birth of his children has been the happiest day of her life and she wants to remember this day so special. Yesterday, her children Morocco and Monroe celebrated their eight years. The little boy and the little girl grow up to full speed, and Mariah Carey don’t realize it. As all parents do, regardless. So she shared some photos and memories before posting a series of photos of the birthday she had prepared for her two babies.

On the first pictures you can see Mariah Carey just bring into the world her twins on April 30, 2011 (April 30, also being the wedding anniversary with her ex and the father of twins, Nick Cannon). On the other photos, you can see the babies are adorable with accessories worthy of stars.

Happy birthday Roc and Roe!!! You are my everything and even though you’re turning 8 today (how did that happen???) You’ll always be #dembabies thank you for showing me the true meaning of love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/P50woNxZBk — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) May 1, 2019

On the rest of the photos shared on his Twitter account, we can see Mariah Carey with her ex Nick Cannon, his beloved Bryan Tanaka and his two twins at a birthday party organized in their honour. A celebration where the stars were clearly the couple’s two children, with balloons, a DJ booth and trampoline. After all, their mom is the queen of excess.