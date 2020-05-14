Mariah Carey sharing touching photos of her twins to celebrate their 8 years

By
Zach Shipman
-
0
14


Despite its hundreds of millions of albums sold, its rewarded harvested with the shovel and his unique voice, Mariah Carey is still a mother before everything else. The birth of his children has been the happiest day of her life and she wants to remember this day so special. Yesterday, her children Morocco and Monroe celebrated their eight years. The little boy and the little girl grow up to full speed, and Mariah Carey don’t realize it. As all parents do, regardless. So she shared some photos and memories before posting a series of photos of the birthday she had prepared for her two babies.

On the first pictures you can see Mariah Carey just bring into the world her twins on April 30, 2011 (April 30, also being the wedding anniversary with her ex and the father of twins, Nick Cannon). On the other photos, you can see the babies are adorable with accessories worthy of stars.

On the rest of the photos shared on his Twitter account, we can see Mariah Carey with her ex Nick Cannon, his beloved Bryan Tanaka and his two twins at a birthday party organized in their honour. A celebration where the stars were clearly the couple’s two children, with balloons, a DJ booth and trampoline. After all, their mom is the queen of excess.

Related Post:  Gal Gadot is in Paris to shoot the sequel to the film (PHOTOS)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here