Mariah Carey : Soon an autobiography

Good news for fans of Mariah Carey ! You will soon be able to discover the history of their idol, who has decided to publish his autobiography. A project in which he worked for several years already, since that had been announced by the press of people in 2018. The information that the diva was confirmed in October last year. “Born of a black father and white mother. I live very modest beginnings. Get out of it. The ups, the downs, and this and this… And the public humiliation, and go through the wringer. And after that you have the time, ” the Emancipation of Mimi “. You should savor this moment, to be with people who care about you and you can get rid of the other things that are irrelevant ” had given Mariah Carey.

It is in the social networks that Mariah Carey has decided to announce the good news of the completion of his book. “It took Me a life time to have the courage and see the light, to write my memoirs. I want to tell the story of these moments – the highs and the lows, the triumphs, the injuries, the disasters and the dreams that have contributed to the person I am today,” she wrote on Instagram. An autobiography in which the diva promised to appear and without filter, and that will be published on the 29th of September next. To make expect your readers to, Mariah Carey has already unveiled the front cover of your book in social networks.